Venezuela braces for new protest in wave of unrest

Venezuela braced for new marches Saturday against President Nicolas Maduro, after the death toll climbed to 20 in three weeks of violence at protests demanding the leftist leader's ouster.



The opposition called for protesters to march in silence to the Catholic Church's episcopal seats nationwide in a show of condemnation of Maduro's government.



The last protests, Thursday, descended into a night of riots and looting that left 12 people dead in Caracas.



The government accuses the opposition of hiring armed agitators to sow violence, while the opposition says it is the government using hired thugs and ordering the police and army to repress peaceful protests.



Maduro says the protests against him are part of a U.S.-backed coup plot.

