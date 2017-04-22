Senators seek data on Americans caught up in surveillance

A Democratic privacy advocate and libertarian-minded Republican are asking the nation's top intelligence official to release more information about the communications of American citizens swept up in surveillance operations.



The two want to know more about how agencies handle these communications as well as data about the number of Americans affected. They also want to make public the procedures on how intelligence about members of Congress is disseminated.



Intelligence officials have tried to allay concerns saying that any domestic communications collected are incidental to the targeting of foreigners.

...