Georgians caught with $90,000 of stolen cash in underwear: Myanmar police

Officers said the middle-aged men, identified as Janjgava Revas, 64, and Narmania Malkhaz, 51, had made off with the money from a currency exchange office Friday in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.



He said the Georgians, who were in Myanmar on tourist visas, left behind a case that they claimed contained the U.S. dollars he had doled out for them and promising to return shortly.



But when he opened the case 10 minutes later Zaw Win realized the men had taken off with most of the money -- the stacks of cash left inside the case were mostly one dollar bills.

...