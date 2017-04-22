Clashes as German anti-immigration party AfD stages showdown

Germany's right-wing populist AfD party will attempt to paper over festering rivalries at a weekend party congress to ensure it enters parliament for the first time in September's general election.



Founded in 2013 on a eurosceptic platform, the AfD has railed against Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to let in more than one million asylum seekers to Germany since 2015 .



But its fortunes have declined as the number of new arrivals has dwindled, and all of Germany's mainstream parties have ruled out working with it should it clear the five-percent hurdle to representation in the September 24 election.



Opinion polls show the AfD at between seven and 11 percent, a steep drop from the 15 percent support it drew only late last year.



The stated goal is to become Germany's ruling party by 2021 .

