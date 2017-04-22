Gladiatorial battle looms in UK's tightest election seat

With Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives dominating Britain's opinion polls, opposition MPs are bracing for a fierce election fight -- none more so than in Chester, where Labour's majority is just 93 .



In national opinion polls, Labour is running up to 24 points behind May's Conservatives -- but Chester MP Chris Matheson, who won the seat with the slimmest of margins in 2015, is bullish.



May called the vote this week, accusing opposition parties of seeking to disrupt Brexit and saying that only she provides the "strong and stable leadership" needed as Britain heads into negotiations with the EU.



Matheson joined a mass revolt against Corbyn last year -- but now insists he wants him to become prime minister, describing him as "decent and honest".



However, he would not say whether the party leader would be on his campaign literature.

...