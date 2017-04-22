Trump warming to EU trade deal with Britain behind in queue: Times

The United States could strike a free-trade agreement with the European Union after President Donald Trump warmed to a deal with the bloc, the Times reported Saturday, quoting sources from both sides of the discussion.



Post-Brexit Britain would be pushed behind Europe in the race to secure a U.S. deal after Germany's Angela Merkel persuaded Trump that talks on a deal would be simpler than he thought, the newspaper said.



Britain will not be free to agree new trade deals until it has left the EU in 2019 .



Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the EU, had welcomed Britain's 2016 vote to leave the bloc and said he would work hard to get a quick bilateral trade deal done.

...