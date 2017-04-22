Top critic of Philippine leader lauds policemen over cash-for-kills claim

A jailed critic of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte Saturday praised police who alleged in a Reuters report that officers received cash for executing drug suspects, and said an international criminal case should be filed against the president for crimes against humanity.



The two policemen who spoke to Reuters said PNP officers carried out most of the killings attributed to vigilantes.



De Lima said there should be no doubt there was sufficient cause to file an international criminal case for crimes against humanity against Duterte, Dela Rosa and other police commanders and high ranking cabinet members and lawmakers.



PNP chief dela Rosa was quoted saying the two officers were "cowards".

...