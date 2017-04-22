British PM May refuses to rule out personal tax hikes after election

May and her chancellor, Philip Hammond, were forced earlier this year to scrap a planned rise in an employment levy only days after it was announced following criticism that the measure breached 2015 party election promises.



May's surprise decision to call an election on June 8 has raised speculation that her Conservative 2017 manifesto will abandon commitments not to raise the rate of value-added tax, income tax or the national insurance payroll tax in order to help reduce the budget deficit.



Appearing at a campaign event in central England, May refused to say whether she could rule out higher taxes when asked three times by reporters.

...