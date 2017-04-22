Morocco says Algeria expelled 55 migrants across border

Morocco has accused Algeria of expelling 55 Syrian migrants across the countries' shared border, criticizing it for "inhumane behavior" in the latest row between the North African rivals.



In mid-March, a Moroccan migrant rights group, GADEM, reported that around 30 sub-Saharan migrants had been arrested in Morocco then left stranded in no man's land between Morocco and Algeria, having been deported from both countries.



Algeria responded in kind, saying its border guards had merely refused to allow Syrians deported by Morocco to enter its territory.

...