Overseas voters kick off crucial French presidential election

French overseas territories and residents in some U.S. states such as Hawaii began voting Saturday in the French presidential election, a day ahead of a main first-round vote that could change the global political landscape. Of 47 million registered French voters, there are fewer than a million resident in far-flung places like French Polynesia in the South Pacific and Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Martinique in the Caribbean. They vote early so as not to be influenced by the mainland results due on Sunday evening at around 1800 GMT.



The first round will send two of 11 candidates into a run-off vote in two weeks time to pick a new president for France, a core member of the European Union and the NATO alliance, a permanent member of the United Nations Security council, and the world's fifth largest economy.

