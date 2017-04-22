Trump sons take helm of company, eye domestic expansion

Apprentices no more, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are now at the helm of the Trump Organization and adjusting to the reality presented by their father's presidency.



Some business has slowed as a result of the pledge to stall international dealmaking while Trump is president. But a U.S. push is planned, and two new hotel chains are being considered – a four-star brand and a less luxurious line – possibly in states where Trump triumphed over Democrat Hillary Clinton last November.



Because overseas markets have been hotter for the Trump brand, the company could lose some new revenue, the president's sons suggested.



Last fall, the company announced the creation of a four-star hotel chain called Scion, which is meant to offer upscale service in U.S. cities that could not support a full-fledged Trump luxury property.



Experts disagree, noting that it is not a true trust structure because Trump retained ownership of the company.



Eric Trump said he sometimes looks upon the stack of $1 bills that he won during a series of friendly business bets with his father.



The elder Trump would use the bills, or a newspaper clipping about a Trump property, as a means of communicating to his sons, and his trademark scrawl would carry his congratulations – or his wishes – to those he was training to someday lead his company.

...