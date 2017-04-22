Nine people killed in Brazilian land dispute massacre

Brazilian police collected the bodies Saturday of nine people killed by masked attackers in a remote area after what a rights group called a massacre by big landowners to expel small farmers.



A human rights group said that the incident was the latest in a long series of assaults ordered by ranchers, using heavily armed gangs, to clear out small-scale farmers from the lucrative agricultural zone.



According to the CPT's latest annual report, 61 people were killed in land conflicts in Brazil last year, the highest number since 2003 .

