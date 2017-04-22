May's Conservatives hold 19 point lead in Opinium UK election poll

Britain's Prime Minster Theresa May delivers a stump speech at Netherton Conservative Club during the Conservative Party's election campaign, in Dudley April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Radburn/Pool
UK parliament votes on snap election in Brexit's shadow
May's Conservatives take 21-point lead ahead of UK snap election: ICM poll
May eyes stronger hand with snap polls
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
UK parliament votes on snap election in Brexit's shadow
May's Conservatives take 21-point lead ahead of UK snap election: ICM poll
May eyes stronger hand with snap polls
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE