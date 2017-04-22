Venezuelans stage 'silent protest' in wave of unrest

Venezuelans marched in silence Saturday against President Nicolas Maduro, a test of his government's tolerance for peaceful protests after three weeks of violent unrest that has left 20 people dead.



Dressed in white, protesters marched to the Catholic Church's episcopal seats nationwide in a quiet show of condemnation of the leftist leader's government.



The center-right opposition accuses the government of repressing peaceful protests and sending armed thugs to attack them.



The last protests, on Thursday, descended into a night of clashes, riots and looting that left 12 people dead in Caracas.



According to pollster Venebarometro, seven in 10 Venezuelans disapprove of Maduro, whose term does not end until 2019 .



Residents described terrifying scenes Thursday night and early Friday in the Caracas neighborhoods hit by unrest.



A man was also shot dead in protests in the eastern neighborhood of Petare, the local mayor said.

