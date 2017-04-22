Germany pushes plan to boost private investment in Africa

Narrowing the gap between rich and poor is key to avoiding a destructive rise in populism, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday as he laid out a plan to boost private investment in Africa.



Schaeuble is among the officials attending the IMF and World Bank spring meetings this week.



He said Germany, which holds the presidency of the G20 group of nations, is pushing a plan to have African nations partner with certain G20 countries and international lenders, such as the World Bank, to attract outside investors to the continent.

...