Brazil's Temer vows Brazil to survive corruption scandal

President Michel Temer insists that a growing corruption scandal in his government will not paralyze Brazil as it struggles to emerge from its deepest recession in history.



Temer -- who is alleged to have chaired a meeting where the corruption-riddled engineering giant Odebrecht agreed to pay a huge bribe to his PMDB party -- said the accusations were unfortunate.



Eight of Temer's ministers were placed under investigation last week for alleged participation in a sprawling embezzlement and bribery network in which Odebrecht and other companies paid politicians to get them contracts with the state oil company Petrobras.

...