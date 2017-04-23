France votes in high-stakes presidential election

France began voting Sunday under heavy security in the first round of the most unpredictable presidential election in decades, with the outcome seen as vital for the future of the beleaguered European Union.



Aiming to ride a wave of populism that led Donald Trump to the White House and Britain to vote for Brexit, Le Pen also wants to pull France out of the eurozone and has threatened to take the country out of the EU as well.



Polling stations opened at 0600 GMT and the last will close at 1800 GMT with estimated results expected shortly afterwards.



In the wake of the policeman's killing on Thursday, 50,000 police and 7,000 soldiers have been deployed around France to protect voters.



Though there are four main contenders in the election, a total of 11 candidates are taking part, most polling in single digits.

...