Japanese ships join US carrier for drills as it nears Korean waters

Two Japanese destroyers on Sunday began an exercise with the U.S. Carl Vinson carrier strike group in the Western Pacific as it approaches waters around the Korean peninsula, Japan's navy said.



The two Japanese warships, the Samidare and Ashigara, left western Japan on Friday to join the Carl Vinson in a show of solidarity as the United States confronts North Korea over its ballistic missile program and nuclear tests.



The MSDF did not say how long the Japanese destroyers would stay with the U.S. carrier.



Japan's show of naval force reflects growing concern that North Korea could strike Japan with nuclear or chemical warheads.

