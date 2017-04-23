Furious Afghans call for resignations after Taliban base attack

Afghanistan on Sunday observed a national day of mourning after at least 100 soldiers were killed or wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base, prompting angry calls for ministers and army chiefs to resign.



The defence ministry gave a figure of at least 100 soldiers killed or wounded.



Ten gunmen dressed in soldiers' uniforms and armed with suicide vests entered the base in army trucks and opened fire at unarmed troops at close range in the base's mosque and dining hall.



Many called for the resignation of Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and the commander of the 209th Corps stationed at the base.



Afghan security force casualties soared by 35 percent in 2016, with 6,800 soldiers and police killed, according to US watchdog SIGAR.

...