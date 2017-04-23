Abu Sayyaf militants behead kidnapped Philippine soldier: army

A Filipino soldier kidnapped last week in the southern Philippines by Abu Sayyaf militants was found beheaded, the military said on Sunday, hours after government troops killed three more members of the ISIS-linked group in a clash elsewhere.



The head of Sergeant Anni Siraji of the Army's 32nd Infantry Battalion was found 50 meters away from his body in Patikul town in Sulu, Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said.



Earlier on Sunday, the military said government troops had killed three more Abu Sayyaf militants on the resort island of Bohol where they were hiding after a failed attempt to kidnap tourists.

...