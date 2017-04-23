North Korea says ready to strike US aircraft carrier

North Korea said on Sunday it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, as two Japanese navy ships joined a U.S. carrier group for exercises in the western Pacific.



U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula in response to rising tension over the North's nuclear and missile tests, and its threats to attack the United States and its Asian allies.



The United States has not specified where the carrier strike group is as it approaches the area.



North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, two of them last year, and is working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the United States.



North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat is perhaps the most serious security challenge confronting Trump.



He has vowed to prevent the North from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile and has said all options are on the table, including a military strike.



U.S. and South Korean officials have been saying for weeks that the North could soon stage another nuclear test, something the United States, China and others have warned against.

...