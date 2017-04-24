Macron appears set for Elysée in runoff with Le Pen

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in Sunday's first round of voting, according to multiple projections.



With 28 million of the votes counted, the French Interior Ministry said partial results showed Macron, a pro-European Union ex-banker and former economy minister who founded his own party only a year ago, with 22.78 percent of the first-round vote.



Benoit Hamon, forecast to win 6percent and finish in fifth place, said the left had suffered a "historic drubbing" but said voters should back Macron to keep out Le Pen who he said was "an enemy of the republic". Francois Fillon followed suit, saying he would vote for Macron.



Defeated Socalist candidate Hamon, Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and defeated right-wing candidate Fillon all urged voters to rally behind Macron in the second round.

