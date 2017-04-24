Carrier group heads for Korean waters, China calls for restraint

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all sides to exercise restraint on Monday in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump, as a nervous South Korea and Japan sought to join drills with a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group headed for Korean waters.



Reclusive North Korea said at the weekend it was ready to sink the U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, which Trump had ordered to waters off the Korean peninsula as a warning to the nuclear-armed North.



Abe also said he and Trump agreed that China, North Korea's sole major ally, should play a large role in dealing with Pyongyang.



South Korean and U.S. officials have feared for some time that North Korea could soon carry out its sixth nuclear test.

