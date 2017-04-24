Vaccination gaps lead to dangerous measles outbreaks in Europe: ECDC

Gaps in vaccination coverage against measles have lead to several outbreaks of the highly-contagious disease in Europe in the past year, with both children and young adults affected, health officials said on Monday.



In the 12 months from March 1, 2016 to February 28, 2017, a total of 5,881 cases of measles were reported in Europe.



In 2015 and 2016 around a third of all measles cases in Europe were in adults over 20 years old.



Interrupting transmission of measles requires at least 95 percent vaccination coverage with two doses.



The latest data for 2015 showed vaccination coverage for the second dose of measles was below 95 percent in 15 out of 23 European Union/European Economic Area countries which reported figures, the ECDC said.

