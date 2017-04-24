Pentagon chief visits Afghanistan after deadly Taliban attack

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced visit Monday, an American defense official confirmed, hours after his Afghan counterpart resigned over a deadly Taliban attack.



It is believed to be the deadliest-ever Taliban attack on an Afghan military target, though the exact toll from the assault remains unclear.



Afghan officials have so far ignored calls to break down the toll it has given of more than 100 soldiers killed or wounded, but have been known to minimize casualties in such attacks in the past.



According to US watchdog SIGAR, casualties among Afghan security forces soared by 35 percent in 2016, with 6,800 soldiers and police killed.

