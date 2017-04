People attend the funeral of Mailys Dereymaeker, a victim of the Stockholm truck attack, in Halle on April 21, 2017. Four people were killed -- two Swedes, a British man, and a Belgian woman -- when a stolen truck plowed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on April 7 in what authorities termed a terror attack. / AFP / BELGA / NICOLAS MAETERLINCK