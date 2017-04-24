Philippine lawyer accuses Duterte of 'mass murder' at ICC

A Philippine lawyer on Monday filed a complaint at the world's only permanent war crimes court against President Rodrigo Duterte, alleging his war on drugs has caused some 8,000 deaths.



Sabio travelled to The Hague to hand over his complaint in person to the office of ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.



Since it began work in 2002, the ICC says the prosecutor's office has received some 10,000 requests from individuals, groups or countries to investigate alleged crimes.



A total of 23 cases have been dealt with, securing nine convictions and one acquittal.

...