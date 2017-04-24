UKIP seeks ban on face-covering veils, new Muslim schools

The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, Paul Nuttall, listens during an election campaign event in London, Britain, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Corbyn sets election tone, targeting U.K. establishment
UK parliament votes on snap election in Brexit's shadow
British PM calls election: What next?
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Corbyn sets election tone, targeting U.K. establishment
UK parliament votes on snap election in Brexit's shadow
British PM calls election: What next?
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE