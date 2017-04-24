Amid threats, New Orleans removes Confederate monument

New Orleans took down the first of four controversial Confederate monuments under cover of darkness early Monday morning, the latest removal of a widely perceived racist symbol of white supremacy in the South.



Workers arrived around 1:30 a.m. to remove the Battle of Liberty Place statue, an obelisk first erected in 1891 to commemorate a failed rebellion against a racially integrated government following the Civil War.



The city will remove three more statues – to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis – in coming days after a court struck down legal challenges.



The Liberty Monument is considered the most controversial of the four New Orleans monuments.



New Orleans removed the obelisk from its location on central Canal Street more than two decades ago.



Critics say the Confederate monuments should remain because they are part of the city's history.

...