Venezuela protesters vow to block roadways

Protesters rallied Monday vowing to block Venezuela's main roads to raise pressure on President Nicolas Maduro after three weeks of deadly unrest that have left 21 people dead.



The center right-led opposition is demanding elections to get rid of Maduro, blaming him for the crisis.



Maduro has been resisting the opposition's drive to remove him for more than a year.



Maduro said Sunday he wanted the regional elections "now" but did not indicate a possible date for those or local ballots that are due this year.



The government has ruled out an early presidential election this year as opposition leaders have demanded.



Maduro resisted the opposition's efforts last year to hold a referendum on removing him from power.



Maduro called the opposition to resume the dialogue, which broke down last year with the sides accusing each other of bad faith.

