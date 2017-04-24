Nations team up to protect ancient heritage from terrorism

Ten countries formed a new group Monday aimed at protecting ancient heritage from extremism of the kind that saw ISIS lay waste to Syria's historic Palmyra.



ISIS militants seized the ancient ruins of Palmyra in May 2015, systematically destroying and looting the temples of the UNESCO World Heritage site.



In March, seven countries including France and Saudi Arabia joined forces with US philanthropist Tom Kaplan to pledge $75.5 million (70 million euros) to a UNESCO-backed fund aimed at protecting the world's cultural heritage against war and terrorism.

