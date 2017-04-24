Obama says ready to train new leaders in first post-presidency speech

Former U.S. president Barack Obama returned to the public spotlight Monday, saying he hopes to spend the next phase of his life helping to "prepare the next generation of leadership".



That silence comes in the face of accusations by Trump on everything from Syria, with the Republican all but accusing Obama of bearing responsibility for chemical weapons attacks by the Damascus regime, to gang violence in America.



Youth civic engagement and community organizing are at the heart of the mission of the Obama Center, which is located on Chicago's South Side, where Obama started his career as a community activist.



Obama, who developed a close working relationship with Merkel during eight years in the Oval Office, visited Berlin in November as part of his last foreign tour before handing over to Trump.

...