Brazil's President Michel Temer declared Monday after talks with his Spanish counterpart that investors are returning to Latin America's biggest, but deeply troubled economy.



Temer and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy held talks in the capital Brasilia.



One of the world's biggest emerging markets, Brazil is forecast to exit a more than two-year recession this year, although only just.



Brazil is Spain's third biggest export market, with bilateral trade worth $5.6 billion in 2016 .

