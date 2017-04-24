France probes Peugeot over emissions cheating

France Monday opened a judicial enquiry into allegations carmaking giant PSA cheated on diesel pollution tests in the latest twist in a huge emissions scandal which hit the industry in 2015 .



France started investigating after some of Renault's models, along with those from other carmakers, were found to spew out too many harmful emissions in random tests under real-world conditions last summer.



The accusations against PSA are the latest chapter in a huge scandal which erupted in September, 2015, when Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, admitted to fitting 11 million cars – 8.5 million in Europe – with devices allowing them to fool emission tests.

...