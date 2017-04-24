With 'Jungle' dismantled, migrants in Calais face police violence: report

Refugees and migrants sleeping rough in the French port of Calais, some of them unaccompanied children, have been teargassed, beaten and abused by police since the "Jungle" camp was dismantled last year, a report published on Monday found.



Beatings with batons and attacks with stun-guns left young migrants with knee injuries, dislocated shoulders and eye injuries, a survey of more than 200 migrants conducted earlier this month by the Refugee Rights Data Project showed.



Over a third of migrants interviewed had family in Britain and many may be eligible for resettlement in the country, RRDP said.



European Union rules say Britain must take in unaccompanied children who have family ties in the country under so-called Dublin rules.

...