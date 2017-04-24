UN 'horrified' by video showing killing of experts in Congo

The United Nations said Monday it was horrified by a video screened by the government the Congo that appeared to show the brutal killing of two U.N. investigators.



Government spokesman Lambert Mende did not explain how authorities obtained the video, but said they were showing it to rebuff suggestions that Congo authorities were complicit in the killings.



The U.N. is carrying out its own investigation into the killings and has urged Congo to do so as well.



Since July, when the militia first launched an uprising, the United nations estimates at least 400 people have been killed.

...