Macron’s bistro ‘victory’ party lands him in the soup

Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron came under fire Monday over a glitzy party in a high-end Paris bistro and his triumphant speech following his success in the first round of France's presidential polls.



After results emerged Sunday evening, Macron addressed thousands of euphoric supporters at an election party in southern Paris and brought his wife Brigitte on stage to share in the applause.



Le Pen's National Front (FN) will seek to highlight the centrist's past as a millionaire investment banker, adviser to unpopular President Francois Hollande and pro-globalization economy minister in the weeks ahead.



Polls published Sunday night showed Macron comfortably beating Le Pen in the runoff if the vote were held now.

...