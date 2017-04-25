Polar opposites: The issues that divide Le Pen and Macron

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who go head-to-head in the second round of France's presidential election on May 7, are diametrically opposed on issues ranging from taxes to Europe.



Le Pen wants to abolish an EU directive allowing companies in one EU country to send their workers elsewhere in the bloc, and opposes the CETA trade deal between the EU and Canada.



Le Pen wants to lower the retirement age to 60 from 62, while Macron wants to unify a complex web of retirement rules for various public- and private-sector employees, while maintaining the current retirement age.



To rein in the budget, Macron wants to cut 100,000 civil servant jobs, though hospitals would be spared, while also creating 10,000 police jobs and 4,000 to 5,000 teaching posts.



TAXES Le Pen would impose a 35 percent tax on goods by companies that move production outside France, and would penalize groups that hire foreign workers.



Macron wants a three-year suspension of housing taxes for 80 percent of French households.



Le Pen has said she would leave the wealth tax untouched.

...