Macron must win big now to fulfill campaign pledges

According to final results, Macron beat Le Pen with 24.01 percent of the votes to her 21.30 percent.



Then, it was Jacques Chirac who scored only 20 percent – but benefited from a joint effort by all mainstream parties to block his National Front challenger, Le Pen's father Jean-Marie, to secure a crushing win in the runoff by 82 percent to 18 .



Analysts say that if Macron fails to win more than 60 percent in the second round, he may find it hard to reassure a divided country that he has what it takes to reform the eurozone's second-largest economy, which is only starting to pick up speed after five years of anemic growth.



Again, Macron hinted at this when he told supporters: "The challenge from tonight is not to go and vote against whoever it might be; the challenge is to decide to break completely with a system that has been incapable of dealing with our country's problems for more than 30 years".



In his favor, analysts say, is the fact that 35 percent of voters thought Macron was the best candidate to put the French economy on the right track, against only 20 percent for Le Pen, according to a recent Odoxa poll.



Macron says his party will field candidates in all 577 constituencies, but he has also made clear that he will welcome those from other parties who share his views.

...