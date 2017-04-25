Hollande urges French to reject Le Pen

France's outgoing president, Francois Hollande, Monday urged people to back centrist Emmanuel Macron in a vote to choose his successor next month and reject far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose place in the runoff represented a "risk" for France.



Macron and Le Pen, leader of the National Front, go head-to-head on May 7 after taking the top two places in Sunday's first round.



Hollande, a Socialist nearing the end of five years of unpopular rule, threw his weight behind his former economy minister in a televised address, saying Le Pen's policies were divisive and stigmatized sections of the population.



Two defeated candidates – conservative Francois Fillon and Socialist Benoit Hamon – did not even wait for Sunday's count to urge their supporters to rally behind Macron, who took 24.01 percent of votes Sunday to Le Pen's 21.30 .

...