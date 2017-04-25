France's Macron, Le Pen to attend ceremony for murdered policeman

Pro-globalization centrist Emmanuel Macron and anti-immigration Marine Le Pen are Tuesday to attend a ceremony honoring the policeman killed by an extremist in an attack on the Champs Elysees, as they push ahead with France's presidential race.



The two candidates differ starkly on how to protect France, with Le Pen calling for the country to take back control of its borders from the European Union and deport all foreigners on a terror watchlist.



The first round of the presidential election on Sunday saw outsiders Macron and Le Pen trounce France's traditional party candidates, revealing a country deeply divided as they head into the May 7 runoff.



Macron is the clear favorite to become France's youngest-ever president after topping the first round with 24 percent of the vote, ahead of National Front (FN) leader Le Pen on 21.3 percent, according to final results.



Macron and Le Pen will take part in a TV debate on May 3 .

...