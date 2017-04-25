Myanmar to hold peace talks in May with ethnic rebels

Myanmar will hold peace talks next month aimed at ending decades-long ethnic wars that have intensified since Aung San Suu Kyi's party took power a year ago, it was announced Tuesday.



Ethnic fault lines have fractured the nation since it gained independence from Britain in 1948 and Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate, has made peace a priority of her new government.



But she has made little progress in sealing a peace deal since the first round of the so-called "21st Century Panglong" talks were held last year.



Col Khun Okka, an ethnic negotiator, said they would aim to flesh out the key issue of what a new national federal system could look like.

