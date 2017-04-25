Ivanka Trump in Berlin to talk women's economic empowerment

Ivanka Trump is joining Chancellor Angela Merkel and others in Berlin on Tuesday for talks on encouraging women's economic empowerment on her first international outing as a White House adviser.



Merkel spokesman Georg Streiter said the chancellor had "great interest" in participating in the Tuesday panel, but that there was no one-on-one meeting planned with Ivanka Trump -- though he did not rule it out.



Trump stepped away from running her fashion brand to take on a role as an unpaid White House adviser in her father's administration. She has spent time talking about women's empowerment, often at White House forums and roundtables.

