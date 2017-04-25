France honors police officer killed in Champs-Elysees attack

France's top officials and presidential candidates attended a national ceremony Tuesday to honor the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.



Hollande recalled that France's police and military forces are deployed on French territory and abroad to fight terrorism in Iraq, Syria and in Africa's Sahel region.



Jugele was one of the officers who raced to the Bataclan concert hall the night three armed men with suicide bombs stormed a show and slaughtered 90 people on Nov. 13, 2015 .



Jugele also was a member of a French association of LGBT police officers.



Jugele had worked in the Paris area as a police officer since 2011 .

...