Afghan official: Taliban kill 8 police in northern province

The Taliban overran three security checkpoints in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, killing eight policemen and cutting off a key road and two of the region's districts, an Afghan official said on Tuesday.



Mattis' visit followed a Taliban raid on an Afghan base last week that according to some estimates killed over 130 soldiers and military personnel at a base in the country's north.



Gen. Faizullah Ghyrat, a provincial police chief in Khost, said that six other security guards were also wounded in the attack.



The Taliban have stepped up their attacks against both Afghan forces and civilians since foreign combat troops pulled out of the country at the end of 2014, leaving only an advisory and training contingent of international forces behind.

