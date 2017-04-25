Thai man broadcasts daughter's murder live on Facebook

A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.



Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting of the fatal shooting of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours before being taken down.



After the company faced a backlash for showing the video of the Cleveland killing, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook would do all it could to prevent such content in the future.

...