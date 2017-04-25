EU lawmakers vote to make YouTube fight online hate speech

Video-sharing platforms such as Google's YouTube and Vimeo will have to take measures to protect citizens from content containing hate speech and incitement to violence under measures voted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.



Members of the culture committee in the European Parliament voted on a legislative proposal that covers everything from 30 percent quotas for European works on video streaming websites such as Netflix to advertising times on TV to combating hate speech.



The lawmakers also voted to increase the quotas for European films and TV shows on video streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to 30 percent from 20 percent, as originally proposed by the European Commission.

...