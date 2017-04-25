After six years, US troops end hunt for LRA warlord Kony

U.S. special forces Wednesday begin pulling out of Central African Republic where they deployed in 2011 to help hunt the brutal LRA warlord Joseph Kony.



The move, which was announced last month, will see U.S. troops pulling out of the country's east where they have been helping Ugandan forces track down rebels from the feared Lord's Resistance Army.



One of Africa's longest-surviving rebel groups, the LRA has terrorized parts of central Africa for 30 years.



Since it was set up by Kony in 1987, the LRA has slaughtered more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children who were forced to become sex slaves and soldiers, U.N. figures show.



In 2011, Washington sent in around 100 U.S. troops to eastern CAR to help regional forces hunt down Kony, adding another 150 special forces airmen three years later.



But last month, AFRICOM said it would be wrapping up the operation, which has cost between $600 and $800 million, even though Kony remains at large.



Ugandan troops, who have been in eastern CAR since 2009, are also withdrawing from the area.

...