Spain holds 4 over suspected Belgium attacks link

Spanish police Tuesday arrested four men with alleged links to suspects held in Belgium over their involvement in the Brussels airport and metro attacks last year, officials said.



The men – a Spanish national and eight Moroccans living in Catalonia, all 30 to 40 years old – are believed to belong to a terrorist organization, the statement added.



There were no "clear indications" that the suspects arrested Tuesday intended to carry out an attack in Spain, he added.



Between 2012 and October 2016, Spain detained 186 people with suspected links to extremism, including 63 in Catalonia, according to the interior ministry.



Unlike France or Belgium, Spain is less exposed to the risk that radicalised citizens who left to fight abroad will return with plans to commit attacks on home soil.

