France's Macron under fire for communication misstep as he eyes Elysee

French presidential favorite Emmanuel Macron came under fire from both potential allies and his run-off rival Marine Le Pen Tuesday for acting as if victory next month was already in the bag.



Macron, a 39-year old former investment banker, pipped the National Front candidate to first place on Sunday and opinion polls see him comfortably beating Le Pen on May 7 to win the keys to the Elysee.



A centrist who has never held elected office, Macron would be France's youngest ever president.



Political leaders from France's two shell-shocked mainstream parties on the right and left have endorsed Macron, including the unpopular outgoing Socialist President Francois Hollande and defeated conservative candidate Francois Fillon.



Others accused Macron of hubris.

...